Asteel lays-off 46 employees

evertiq.com reported last week that France based EMS provider Asteel plans to lay-off 50 employees. According to latest reports the company will cut 46 of its 146 employees at its Douarnenez plant in France.

The job cuts depend on the loss of a customer (Matra) in 2007. The Douarnenez plant was bought by Asteel from Solectron in 2003. Employers will be offered alternative jobs at other Asteel’s plants.