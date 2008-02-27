Perlos buys remaining 25 % of CIM Precision

Perlos Corporation has today signed an agreement for purchasing the remaining 25 % of CIM Precision Molds (HK) Limited. The other 75 % were purchased already in 2005.

CIM Precision Molds is a holding company for Perlos' Shenzhen plant, that currently has an annual capacity of 350 moulds and more than 350 employees.



- Investment in our Shenzhen tooling capabilities supports Perlos' target to develop the current business and expand the service offering even further at brisk pace, says Matti Virtanen, Perlos President and CEO.



The transaction will be conditional on the relevant regulatory approvals.