Orbotech receives injunction in its patent infringement suit against Camtek

On May 1, 2005, the District Court of Jerusalem ruled that its previously granted restraining order, relating to Camtek Ltd.'s apparent infringement of Orbotech's Israeli patent covering an optical head used in PCB-AOI systems, will remain in force as a temporary injunction until final judgment is issued on Orbotech's lawsuit.

The Court also awarded Orbotech legal costs and attorney's fees in respect this action. The effect of this ruling is that Camtek may not manufacture, promote, sell, support or develop illumination heads that use elliptical reflectors, either directly or through its overseas subsidiaries.



Orbotech remains determined to take all appropriate and legitimate steps to protect its intellectual property and other assets where and whenever they come under threat.



