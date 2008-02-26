Arçelik start production in Turkey

Turkey based Arçelik Company has started the production of tumble dryers at its plant in Çerkezköy, Turkey.

The plant in Çerkezköy was founded last year for the purpose of increasing its tumble dryer production capacity of 200 thousand in Çayırova to 800 thousand units. Arçelik Company also aims to increase its total share in foreign markets by exporting 80 percent of its production from this plant.