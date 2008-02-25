Electrolube expands into the US market

Electrolube, a division of HK Wentworth Ltd, has announced the opening of new corporate offices in California and a new Operations Center in Chicago.

The manufacturer of high performance electro-chemicals is already well-known in Europe and Asia where their products are used extensively by the electronics and manufacturing industries. The move demonstrates Electrolube’s continuing commitment to the US market and will enable them to provide even more support to their US customers.



Electrolube’s ambitious expansion plan for America was set in motion at the end of 2007, when Brian Moylan was appointed as General Manager of North American Operations for the newly branded HKW-USA, of which Electrolube is one of three divisions. The new offices will provide the US team with a base to build distribution channels, increase sales and marketing activities and enhance customer and technical support over the coming months.