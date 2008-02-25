Agfa adjust its organisation

The unfortunate and unexpected death of Ernst Peter Schmutz, who held the sales responsibility for Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Eastern Europe has forced Agfa to adjust its organisation.

Agfa's PCB-team has been extended with the expertise of Benjamin Cheng, who was appointed regional manager for the Far East. Eddy Ceurstemont joined the sales and marketing team at Agfa HQ Mortsel.



The sales and application support for the Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Eastern Europe based customers will be taken care of by Andre Roesler and Horst Brummer.