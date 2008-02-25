Siemens plans massive cutbacks

Siemens Enterprise Communications (SEN) is contingently planning to cut 7,000 of its total of 17.500 staff, according to press reports.

Siemens plans to radically re-structure its adverse telecommunications division to aid a future selling of the branch.



Approximately 2,000 jobs will be lost in Germany alone und the same number will be laid-off in other countries jointly. Additionally to that, 3,000 further jobs will be lost through the sale of factories and new business partnerships.



Especially the facility in Leipzig, where SEN produces appliances for telephone systems, will be hit by these cutbacks. The management will present their plans to the works council on Tuesday. However, Siemens is momentarily not available for comment.



Werner Neugebauer, head of Bavarian IG-Metall, warns against a "second BenQ". "If there will be cutbacks, then a socially acceptable solution must be found."