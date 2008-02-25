Officials to crackdown on component counterfeits

Senior officials at European Union (EU) and in the USA have cracked down on counterfeiting of computer components.

In a joint operation at the end of 2007 they founded over 360,000 fake items in a two week period.

According to officials, fake components from more then 40 trademarks including Intel, Cisco and Philips was found during the operation. The total value of the fake components is worth over $1.3 billion. According to the officials most of the fake items came from China. They also have suggested that EU and USA need to work with importers to see how the fake items entered their markets.



Officials could not say if these fake components were trading counterfeit products and if they came from a couple of factories or if the products were more widespread.



The operation was made at several German airports, in Charles-de-Gaulle France and Heathrow UK, as well as a number of airports in the US.