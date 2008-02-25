Scanfil: Prosecutor appeals to<br>the court of appeal

The prosecutor has filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal against the verdict by the District Court on 21 January 2008.

With this verdict the District Court of Helsinki ruled in favour of Scanfil plc in a matter concerning suspected delay of Scanfil's profit warning at the turn of 2005–2006, dismissing all charges against Scanfil plc, the Chairman of Scanfil plc's Board of Directors and Scanfil plc's former President.