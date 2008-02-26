Videoton to start production for Liebherr

German based manufacturers of construction machinery Liebherr has selected EMS provider Videoton to produce plastic molding tools as well as the production of refrigerator components.

The production for Liebherr will take place at Videoton’s plant in Bulgaria. Recently Liebher constructed a large refrigerator factory in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Videoton's site in Bulgaria has started the planning and production of the products.