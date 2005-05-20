Ericsson to put focus on China

Ericsson and ZTE have jointly signed a strategic alliance agreement to deliver TD-SCDMA solutions for China. Ericsson also announced that it open a R&D office in China.

In accordance with the agreement, Ericsson is to integrate ZTE's TD-SCDMA Node B into its radio access network, including hardware and software, on an OEM basis. The two parties will also team up to participate in the TD-SCDMA trials in China.



Ericsson will also establish a new R&D center in Nanjing, China, to focus on the development of TD-SCDMA product offerings. The R&D center will be able to fully leverage Ericsson's technologies and solutions in 3G, as well as strong local R&D capabilities. It will allow Ericsson to further enhance and complete its TD-SCDMA offerings.