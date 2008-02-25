Videoton to produce for Schneider Electric

In December last year EMS provider Videoton started to manufacture for France based Schneider Electrics at its plant in Bulgaria.

Instead of the production of private network circuit breakers, Videoton is going to manufacture sub-assemblies to industrial control units. Schneider Electric has established the production capacity in Bulgaria recently.



Videoton’s subsidiary in Bulgarian has received the ISO/TS 16949:2002 certification for its wire harness assembly activity in the automotive industry.