Magnetti Marelli selects Valor

Valor has been selected by Magnetti Marelli to expand its vManage installations - Valor’s software solution for assembly traceability and feeder verification to additional manufacturing sites in Italy, Spain and Mexico.

vManage will enable Magnetti Marell to achieve full traceability and visibility of materials and manufacturing processes on their Panasonic, Fuji and Hitachi PCB surface mount technology (SMT) platforms. vManage will also help Magnetti Marelli to eliminate feeder errors thanks to its advanced feeder verification functionality.



“We are very happy to have extended our shop-floor management installations at Magnetti Marelli,” said Julian Coates, VP Assembly Market at Valor. “vManage not only enables electronics manufacturers to remain competitive, but also to comply with special requirements set in the automotive industry, and I am certain that it will continue to be a valuable software partner for Magnetti Marelli.”