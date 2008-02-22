Lackwerke Peters photovoltaic<br>system in operation

With the extension of their storage areas, Lackwerke Peters has installed and started up a photovoltaic system spanning a roof-top area of 2,800 m².

The system has a capacity of 86.4 kWp and will produce on average approximately 77,760 kWh per year. With the installation of the photovoltaic system Lackwerke Peters wants to make an additional contribution to the environment.



The modules of the photovoltaic system were manufactured by Würth Solar GmbH & Co. KG. The system provider from Schwäbisch Hall, Würth Solergy, who also belongs to the Würth Group, was the main contractor and thus responsible for the building and turnkey delivery of the photovoltaic system.