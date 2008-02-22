LCD | February 22, 2008
Q4'07 worldwide shipments<br>of LCD TV increase
DisplaySearch reports for Q4'07 that the worldwide shipments of LCD TV surpass those of CRTs for the first time.
TV revenues also reach a record high and are up by 10% to $33 billion. DisplaySearch, a display market research and consulting company, reported in its latest announcement, that global TV shipments grew 21% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y to 60.8 million units, which brought 2007 total shipments to almost 200 million units worldwide. For the full year 2007, TV revenues exceeded $100 billion for the first time, with Q4’07 revenues climbing 10% Y/Y and 26% Q/Q to a record $32.9 billion.
DisplaySearch also reported that LCD TV shipments worldwide overtook CRT TV shipments for the first time, after rising 56% Y/Y to a record of more than 28.5 million units or 47% of the world TV market. The strong LCD TV share gains can be attributed to share gains in all regions and the natural replacement for CRT.
The LCD unit share improved in every region worldwide, including Europe, which had the strongest growth of the quarter. LCD penetration was highest in developed regions, reaching 86% in Japan, 84% in Western Europe and 78% in North America. But the strongest unit growth for LCD was in developing regions, such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa, which jointly rose 106% Y/Y, where penetration is low and the opportunity is substantial.
LCD is the only other technology that extends down in screen size to less than 20”, which makes it a natural replacement to CRT TVs, as consumers upgrade and CRT TV tube capacity shrinks. Current plasma (PDP) TV technology extends down to 32”, but the CRT market is largely below this size, and many regions of the world have limited acceptance of 40”+ screen sizes. CRT has fallen from 77% of global TV shipments in Q1’06 to 46% in Q4’07, even with LCD prices at a 224% ASP premium for 32” and smaller screen sizes.
Despite the natural replacement of the CRT TV market, LCD has also made strong share gains against plasma and RPTV technologies with new larger LCD panel fabs optimized to produce larger screen sizes more cost effectively. LCD share of 40”+ TV’s has grown from 44% to 65% Y/Y on a unit basis while PDP TV has fallen from 40% to 31% and RPTV is down from 16% to 3%.
DisplaySearch also reported that LCD TV shipments worldwide overtook CRT TV shipments for the first time, after rising 56% Y/Y to a record of more than 28.5 million units or 47% of the world TV market. The strong LCD TV share gains can be attributed to share gains in all regions and the natural replacement for CRT.
The LCD unit share improved in every region worldwide, including Europe, which had the strongest growth of the quarter. LCD penetration was highest in developed regions, reaching 86% in Japan, 84% in Western Europe and 78% in North America. But the strongest unit growth for LCD was in developing regions, such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa, which jointly rose 106% Y/Y, where penetration is low and the opportunity is substantial.
LCD is the only other technology that extends down in screen size to less than 20”, which makes it a natural replacement to CRT TVs, as consumers upgrade and CRT TV tube capacity shrinks. Current plasma (PDP) TV technology extends down to 32”, but the CRT market is largely below this size, and many regions of the world have limited acceptance of 40”+ screen sizes. CRT has fallen from 77% of global TV shipments in Q1’06 to 46% in Q4’07, even with LCD prices at a 224% ASP premium for 32” and smaller screen sizes.
Despite the natural replacement of the CRT TV market, LCD has also made strong share gains against plasma and RPTV technologies with new larger LCD panel fabs optimized to produce larger screen sizes more cost effectively. LCD share of 40”+ TV’s has grown from 44% to 65% Y/Y on a unit basis while PDP TV has fallen from 40% to 31% and RPTV is down from 16% to 3%.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments