Weak sales for Mydata in 2007

Sweden based SMT machinery equipment maker Mydata AB has announced its latest report. Net sales for the year amounted to SEK 622 m (724), down 14 percent. Excluding currency effects, the decline was 10 percent compared with 2006.

Order bookings during the period totalled SEK 636 m (725), down 12 percent. Excluding currency effects, the decline in order bookings for the year was 8 percent. The decrease in sales was due to the weaker USD, but also to a slight downturn in demand. A lower total market is also leading to increased competition and price pressure. Operating profit amounted to SEK 12 m (68) for the year. Profits were charged with nonrecurring costs of SEK 6 m. R&D amounted to 18 percent (14) of sales. During the period, R&D costs totaling SEK 111 m (99) were charged against profits.



R&D expenses for the period remained slightly higher than in the year-earlier period due to the accelerated tempo of ongoing product development. Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 12 m (65). The selective marketing of MY500, which was introduced during the third quarter, is proceeding as planned. Fourth quarter order bookings attributable to MY500 amounted to SEK 4 m. The product is an entirely new technology for applying solder paste to circuit boards.