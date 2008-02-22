Teknek in agreement with SDI

Teknek has concluded arrangements with SDI. Teknek has been in dispute with SDI for some time, however the two parties have reached an amicable settlement.

Teknek’s US business has been growing steadily, but with the conclusion of negotiations it will spearhead a new campaign to grow its US presence.



New facilities for Teknek will open in the US within the next few weeks. For the first time Teknek’s products will be produced in its US facility. ‘To ensure a truly global service we are developing three fulfilment centres, one in USA, one in Europe and the other in our Hong Kong facility. Having local customisation is part of our overall strategy to deliver not only the best machines but also the best service possible. Teknek Services which will offer parts, rollers and adhesive products as well as in field repairs and maintenance for both the Teknek products and a wide range of machines produced by others, commented Teknek CEO Stephen Mitchell.



It also coincides with the launch of the all new Surface Mount Clean Machine which is designed to improve yields in all EMS applications. Its operations have recently adopted Lean Thinking.