FCI connect to halt manufacturing at US plant

France based connector maker FCIs US division FCI USA will halt manufacturing at its Newberry Township headquarters in May or June this year. 54 employees will lose their jobs.

Bob Bewley, vice president of human resources at FCI USA, told Centralpennbusiness that these jobs will be moved to the Mount Union, Huntingdon County plant. The company will consolidate its production of two connector lines. 300 jobs will remain at the Newberry Township head quarter.