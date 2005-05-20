AT&S starts to builds plant in China

Austrian based AT&S, Europe’s largest printed circuit board manufacturer, began construction of a second plant in Shanghai on May 16,2005. The 75,000m² production facility will triple the presence of AT&S in China.

AT&S, Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik AG, began construction of a second plant on Monday, before the initially planned start. This next step towards further Asian expansion takes place exactly four years after the cornerstone was laid for the first plant, which could already achieve profits six months after start of production. Upon completion of the plant, which is located next to the current approximately 25,000m² plant, AT&S will gain the capacity necessary for the high-tech market. Around 50% of AT&S production will stem from the Asian plants (India and China) after installation of the equipment at the new plant.



AT&S is hereby continuing its course of expansion. However, the newly won capacity in China should by no means be conceived as a production shift from Austria to China, but rather as new, additional capacity for the AT&S Group. The general development of the electronics industry is demonstrating an increasing interest in mass production in the Asian market. AT&S has succeeded since 1999 as the only global printed circuit board manufacturer with production locations in both Europe and Asia. This strategy has enabled AT&S in the past several years to be the only European supplier capable of demonstrating consistently increasing turnover and earnings. Last reported turnover amounted to 332 million Euro, while pre-tax earnings totaled 27.2 million Euro.



The reasons for the expansion: “The second plant in Shanghai will definitively put us in the position as the most modern high performance printed circuit board manufacturer in the high-tech segment. The new capacity will come just at the right time in the second half of 2006, enabling us to tend to the climbing demand in the HDI-Microvia area,” explains Willi Dörflinger, Chairman of the Board of AT&S.