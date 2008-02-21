Flextronics starts constructing plant in Russia

evertiq reported earlier that EMS provider Flextronics plans to build a new plant in St. Petersburg, Russia. On February 26 Governor Valentina Matviyenko will sign an agreement with Flextronics to start construction the plant in south St. Petersburg.

The construction of the plant is expected to start in 2008. Flextronics plans to invest approximately 50-60 million US dollars. The initial phase of negotiations is already completed, Smena reports. Flextronics need around 10 hectares of land for the new plant. The plant is scheduled to be built in the southern part of the city.