PartnerTech intends to sell plant in Finland

evertiq has learned that Sweden based EMS-provider PartnerTech intends to divest its manufacturing unit in Turku, Finland. PartnerTech is creating a centre of excellence for printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) in Sweden which the production will be transferred to.

PartnerTech is looking for a buyer for its unit in Turku. The company is transferring its PCBA from the plant in Finland to its manufacturing facility in Vellinge, Sweden. The PCBA manufacturing in Åtvidaberg, Sweden is also transferred to Vellinge.



PartnerTech intends to gather all its Nordic PCBA at the Vellinge plant which will operate as a “centre of excellence” within PCBA.



“PartnerTech earlier thought that everyone should accomplish everything. We are now building up centres of excellences where we focus on special competences. Through these centres we will benefit to create the best solution for the customer”, Mr. Rune Glavare, CEO PartnerTech told evertiq.