Arrow launches Embedded division

Arrow increases European focus on integrated system-level technologies with launch of Advanced Embedded Solutions (AES).

European AES operation encompasses displays, industrial computing systems, M2M communications, power supplies and embedded OS. Arrow has announced a new focus on integrated, system-level technologies with the creation of a dedicated, pan-European operation known as Advanced Embedded Solutions (AES).



Designed to provide a European focus on platform-level technologies, AES covers integrated solutions including displays, industrial computer products, solid state storage and power supplies, as well as wireless modules for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. Operating systems – including the ‘de-facto standard’ Windows embedded technologies and support tools - also fall under the AES umbrella.



The new organisation is headed up by Chris McAneny in his role as European Embedded Solutions Group Leader. McAneny, who is responsible for AES teams in Arrow organisations throughout Northern, Central and Southern Europe, comments: “Pressure on in-house engineering resource is affecting the ‘make versus buy’ balance. Increasingly, customers want to focus design effort around core competencies while buying in solutions that will allow them to minimise time-to-market. AES brings together the technologies and resources that address customer demand for the integrated solutions, while Arrow’s component teams continue to deliver the products and technical support for customers’ own circuit designs.”



Among the technologies within the AES portfolio are LCDs, single board computers, system-on-module (SOM) solutions, solid stage storage, embedded operating systems, AC/DC power supplies, DC/DC converters and Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wireless LAN and ISM radio modules. A host of related and complementary technologies and services including wireless antennae, display controllers, configuration services and training will also be handled through the AES channel.