Electronics Production | February 21, 2008
Arrow launches Embedded division
Arrow increases European focus on integrated system-level technologies with launch of Advanced Embedded Solutions (AES).
European AES operation encompasses displays, industrial computing systems, M2M communications, power supplies and embedded OS. Arrow has announced a new focus on integrated, system-level technologies with the creation of a dedicated, pan-European operation known as Advanced Embedded Solutions (AES).
Designed to provide a European focus on platform-level technologies, AES covers integrated solutions including displays, industrial computer products, solid state storage and power supplies, as well as wireless modules for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. Operating systems – including the ‘de-facto standard’ Windows embedded technologies and support tools - also fall under the AES umbrella.
The new organisation is headed up by Chris McAneny in his role as European Embedded Solutions Group Leader. McAneny, who is responsible for AES teams in Arrow organisations throughout Northern, Central and Southern Europe, comments: “Pressure on in-house engineering resource is affecting the ‘make versus buy’ balance. Increasingly, customers want to focus design effort around core competencies while buying in solutions that will allow them to minimise time-to-market. AES brings together the technologies and resources that address customer demand for the integrated solutions, while Arrow’s component teams continue to deliver the products and technical support for customers’ own circuit designs.”
Among the technologies within the AES portfolio are LCDs, single board computers, system-on-module (SOM) solutions, solid stage storage, embedded operating systems, AC/DC power supplies, DC/DC converters and Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wireless LAN and ISM radio modules. A host of related and complementary technologies and services including wireless antennae, display controllers, configuration services and training will also be handled through the AES channel.
Designed to provide a European focus on platform-level technologies, AES covers integrated solutions including displays, industrial computer products, solid state storage and power supplies, as well as wireless modules for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. Operating systems – including the ‘de-facto standard’ Windows embedded technologies and support tools - also fall under the AES umbrella.
The new organisation is headed up by Chris McAneny in his role as European Embedded Solutions Group Leader. McAneny, who is responsible for AES teams in Arrow organisations throughout Northern, Central and Southern Europe, comments: “Pressure on in-house engineering resource is affecting the ‘make versus buy’ balance. Increasingly, customers want to focus design effort around core competencies while buying in solutions that will allow them to minimise time-to-market. AES brings together the technologies and resources that address customer demand for the integrated solutions, while Arrow’s component teams continue to deliver the products and technical support for customers’ own circuit designs.”
Among the technologies within the AES portfolio are LCDs, single board computers, system-on-module (SOM) solutions, solid stage storage, embedded operating systems, AC/DC power supplies, DC/DC converters and Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wireless LAN and ISM radio modules. A host of related and complementary technologies and services including wireless antennae, display controllers, configuration services and training will also be handled through the AES channel.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments