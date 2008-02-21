Cogiscan and Kratzer in partnership

Cogiscan Inc., and Kratzer Automation AG has announced a new partnership and OEM reselling agreement for Germany.

The new business relationship is planned to result in a new suite of integrated solutions that combine Cogiscan's specialized RFID and barcode data acquisition technology with Kratzer's products for the electronics manufacturing industry. Kratzer plans to offer the complete range of Cogiscan RFID Smart Feeder systems for Juki, Fuji, Siemens, Universal and other placement machines, as well as other RFID tags and readers for process equipment.