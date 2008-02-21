Electronics Production | February 21, 2008
TES is boosting activities in India
TES Electronic Solutions is boosting its activities and focus to align with its global strategy of providing leading edge Custom Design and Manufacturing Services.
Effective immediately, TES is looking to grow its embedded hardware, software and system design team from currently 50 engineers to over 100 in the coming 6 months. The team will focus on several solution areas including IP Set Top Boxes, Multimedia technologies, and Short Range Wireless Technologies such as Bluetooth and RFID. TES India will also be an integral part of the IP Development team at TES. The team is also re-locating to new facilities including a hardware lab.
TES has appointed K. P. Jagadeesh as the head of TES India to direct and lead this focus and growth initiative. K.P.J. has been heading up Sales at TES India for the past 3 years and is well established with over 18 years of Industry experience with companies such as Memec, GE Thermometrics and CDOT (Center for Development of Telematics). “K.P.J. is the ideal choice to head up our new initiative”, said Michel Desbard, CEO of TES. “His experience and energy will help TES India grow and become a solid and integral part of TES globally”.
TES entered India in 2005 with the acquisition of Purple Vision Technologies. The Indian subsidiary grew to over 200 engineers by the end of 2007 before the recent divestment of VLSI division to Mindtree. TES strategy on a global level has always been to deliver end-to-end services from concept through design and to full manufacturing. The recent divestiture of the VLSI design services division to MindTree allows the TES India team to better support and focus on the core TES direction.
Founded in 2004, TES Electronic Solutions was based on the purchase a number of Thales design centres in France, Germany and the UK, together with two specialist manufacturing sites in Brittany.
After an initial period of rationalisation, the two manufacturing facilities in France were combined into a single unit in Langon. The Bangalore based Purple Vision technologies joined the TES family in October 2005, followed shortly by the establishment of a Design Centre in California. Further Expansion occurred with the addition of a manufacturing facility in Penang Malaysia.
During 2006 TES has continued to invest in European design capability, transferring its Rennes Design Centre to a new facility at Bruz, in close proximity to Rennes Airport. A further acquisition of Danalyse in Berlin added capability in silicon verification to the TES services portfolio.
TES has appointed K. P. Jagadeesh as the head of TES India to direct and lead this focus and growth initiative. K.P.J. has been heading up Sales at TES India for the past 3 years and is well established with over 18 years of Industry experience with companies such as Memec, GE Thermometrics and CDOT (Center for Development of Telematics). “K.P.J. is the ideal choice to head up our new initiative”, said Michel Desbard, CEO of TES. “His experience and energy will help TES India grow and become a solid and integral part of TES globally”.
TES entered India in 2005 with the acquisition of Purple Vision Technologies. The Indian subsidiary grew to over 200 engineers by the end of 2007 before the recent divestment of VLSI division to Mindtree. TES strategy on a global level has always been to deliver end-to-end services from concept through design and to full manufacturing. The recent divestiture of the VLSI design services division to MindTree allows the TES India team to better support and focus on the core TES direction.
Founded in 2004, TES Electronic Solutions was based on the purchase a number of Thales design centres in France, Germany and the UK, together with two specialist manufacturing sites in Brittany.
After an initial period of rationalisation, the two manufacturing facilities in France were combined into a single unit in Langon. The Bangalore based Purple Vision technologies joined the TES family in October 2005, followed shortly by the establishment of a Design Centre in California. Further Expansion occurred with the addition of a manufacturing facility in Penang Malaysia.
During 2006 TES has continued to invest in European design capability, transferring its Rennes Design Centre to a new facility at Bruz, in close proximity to Rennes Airport. A further acquisition of Danalyse in Berlin added capability in silicon verification to the TES services portfolio.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments