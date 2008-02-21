TES is boosting activities in India

TES Electronic Solutions is boosting its activities and focus to align with its global strategy of providing leading edge Custom Design and Manufacturing Services.

Effective immediately, TES is looking to grow its embedded hardware, software and system design team from currently 50 engineers to over 100 in the coming 6 months. The team will focus on several solution areas including IP Set Top Boxes, Multimedia technologies, and Short Range Wireless Technologies such as Bluetooth and RFID. TES India will also be an integral part of the IP Development team at TES. The team is also re-locating to new facilities including a hardware lab.



TES has appointed K. P. Jagadeesh as the head of TES India to direct and lead this focus and growth initiative. K.P.J. has been heading up Sales at TES India for the past 3 years and is well established with over 18 years of Industry experience with companies such as Memec, GE Thermometrics and CDOT (Center for Development of Telematics). “K.P.J. is the ideal choice to head up our new initiative”, said Michel Desbard, CEO of TES. “His experience and energy will help TES India grow and become a solid and integral part of TES globally”.



TES entered India in 2005 with the acquisition of Purple Vision Technologies. The Indian subsidiary grew to over 200 engineers by the end of 2007 before the recent divestment of VLSI division to Mindtree. TES strategy on a global level has always been to deliver end-to-end services from concept through design and to full manufacturing. The recent divestiture of the VLSI design services division to MindTree allows the TES India team to better support and focus on the core TES direction.



Founded in 2004, TES Electronic Solutions was based on the purchase a number of Thales design centres in France, Germany and the UK, together with two specialist manufacturing sites in Brittany.



After an initial period of rationalisation, the two manufacturing facilities in France were combined into a single unit in Langon. The Bangalore based Purple Vision technologies joined the TES family in October 2005, followed shortly by the establishment of a Design Centre in California. Further Expansion occurred with the addition of a manufacturing facility in Penang Malaysia.



During 2006 TES has continued to invest in European design capability, transferring its Rennes Design Centre to a new facility at Bruz, in close proximity to Rennes Airport. A further acquisition of Danalyse in Berlin added capability in silicon verification to the TES services portfolio.