Electronics Production | February 21, 2008
Avnet appoints new boss for IBM Business
Avnet Technology Solutions appoints Miriam Murphy as IBM Business Group Leader for EMEA region.
Avnet Technology Solutions today announced the appointment of Miriam Murphy as vice president for Avnet Technology Solutions' IBM Product Business Group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In this role, Murphy will be responsible for the strategic direction and growth of Avnet's IBM business in EMEA and for managing the relationship with IBM in the region.
"IBM and Avnet Technology Solutions have had a successful partnership for many years now. In fact, Avnet is IBM's number one value-added distributor worldwide," said Dick Borsboom, president, Avnet Technology Solutions EMEA. "We are confident Miriam's appointment will further strengthen our relationship and drive the growth of our business in this area."
Murphy has been contributing to the success of Avnet in EMEA in different roles for more than nine years. She joined Avnet following the acquisition of UK-based distributor SEI Macro Group in 1999 and has served Avnet in a variety of management roles, including European product group director within Avnet's Electronics Marketing operating group. Her most recent role was that of vice president of operations for Avnet Technology Solutions, a role in which she was also responsible for the integration of several acquisitions.
Murphy holds a Bachelor's of Commerce degree in marketing and operations management from University College, Dublin, Ireland.
