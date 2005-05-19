AMD, The force behind Star Wars

The AMD64 technology-based computer systems allowed George Lucas to invent an entirely new and more efficient way of movie making on the Star Wars: Episode III, Revenge of the Sith.

Working with the digital artists at production company JAK Films, Lucas used AMD64-powered systems to direct real-time 3-D assets in an uninterrupted creative flow in everything from designing galaxies and futuristic cities to choreographing action sequences that take place at hyper-speed. With AMD64 technology, the JAK Films team was able to complete sequences during sessions with Lucas in a matter of hours that once went back and forth for weeks.



“Revenge of the Sith is a masterpiece of storytelling and vision,” said Charlie Boswell, director of Digital Media and Entertainment at AMD. “By removing traditional technology barriers to creativity, AMD64 technology allows the creator, in this case George Lucas, to balance his artistic vision with the appropriate amount of production power leaving only the imagination as the outer limit.”



Star Wars: Episode III, Revenge of the Sith, has official premiere tonight in Cinemas across Europe.