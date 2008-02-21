AT&S to cut 100 workers in Austria

evertiq has learned that Austria based printed circuit board manufacturer AT&S is about to cut 100 jobs at its manufacturing facility in Leoben-Hinterberg.

According to a recent local report, AT&S plans to lay off 100 - 140 of its staff within its HDI (High Density Interconnection) PCB manufacturing operation.



AT&S however have not commented so far. The company spokesman Hans Lang mentioned 100 workers and that a further cutback will be gained through fluctuation. He said that there would not be any high-profile string of lay-offs.



The reason for these cut backs is the increased relocation of the bulk-production into Asia. The AT&S location in Shanghai has expanded its capacity in the last 12 months and 1000 new jobs were created. AT&S employs now only 2200 of its 6500 staff in Austria.



However, the facility in Leoben is not in danger in the long run. Even though the division of mass production is scaled down, Leoben will see an increase for prototypes and low-volume production. And this is where new jobs will be created.