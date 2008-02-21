AUO to build LCD module plant in Europe

Taiwan based LCD manufacturer AU Optronics (AUO) is looking at the possibilities of setting up a LCD module manufacturing base in Czech Republic, Slovakia or Poland.

The plans are expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2008. The European Union is about to implement a 5% tariff on LCD modules imported. This new law is expected to be put in effect during 2009. For that reason AUO plans to set up the new plant.



AUO is also looking for manufacturing partners in Europe such as EMS providers. About 30-40 percent of AOU’s LCD panels are shipped to Europe.