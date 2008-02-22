Microchip expands design partner program

Microchip Technology Inc., a leading provider of microcontroller and analogue semiconductors announced the expansion of its Design Partner Program of more than 700 partners worldwide.

Microchip Design Partners have expertise in a wide range of markets, such as the medical, appliance and automotive markets and in applications such as motor control, lighting and power supplies, among others. They also receive priority technical support, free extended samples and discounted development tools from Microchip, which enables them to provide complete solutions quickly and inexpensively, at low risk to the OEM.



“For a variety of reasons, many OEMs outsource their designs. Whether this is to take advantage of expertise they may not have in house or to keep costs low, the goal of Microchip’s Design Partner Program is to enable OEMs to get to market faster, at lower cost and with lower risk.” said Steve Sanghi, Microchip’s president and CEO.



In addition, customers will also receive free, hands-on technical training at any of the Company’s 35 regional training centres around the world.



In the future, Microchip expects to offer links to market- and application-specific authorized design partners from its network of online design centres. These online design centres provide a wide range of technical tools and resources that designers can use in their specific applications—all in one, easy-to-reach place.