Arrow opens Harlow regional business centre

Arrow Electronics opens its eleventh regional office in the UK and Ireland. The new Regional Business Centre (RBC) in Harlow further enhances Arrow’s local support for small-to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in England’s eastern counties.

Based alongside Arrow’s UK headquarters in Harlow, Essex, the new RBC is a self-contained business that will ensure SME customers have access to Arrow’s full range of product, technical, commercial and supply chain solutions. In addition to products from almost 200 suppliers, SME customers receive many other benefits by dealing with an RBC. These include technical design-in and manufacturing support, inventory management, the holding of buffer stock and support for product selection.



Commenting on the opening of the new facility, Neil Potts, the Harlow RBC manager, states: “RBCs allow us to provide customers with all of the benefits of dealing with a leading, multinational distributor at the same time as providing the personal touch at a local level.”