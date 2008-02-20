SMT & Inspection | February 20, 2008
Camtek swings to profit in Q4
The company reported revenues for the fourth quarter of 2007 of $21.0 million, equivalent to the $21.0 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2006, and an increase of 4% sequentially from $20.1 million in the third quarter of 2007.
Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2007 was 43.7%, as compared to 44.5% for the fourth quarter of 2006, and 37.6% for the third quarter of 2007.
Income before tax for the fourth quarter of 2007 was $0.2 million. This compares to a loss before tax of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2006. For the previous quarter in 2007, income before tax was $0.2 million.
Interpretation No. 48, "Accounting for Uncertainty in Income Taxes-an interpretation of FASB Statement No. 109" ("FIN 48"), was effective for the Company, for the first time, in fiscal year 2007. The Company has not yet completed a thorough review of the application of FIN 48 as it relates to its subsidiaries abroad for the determination of its effects, if any, on its results of operations and financial position. The Company will, if necessary, issue a supplemental press release following the completion of its analysis of the effects of FIN 48 to report any material adjustment to its net loss and loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2007.
Net income (without impact of FIN 48 review) for the fourth quarter of 2007 was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2006. For the previous quarter in 2007, net income (without impact of FIN 48 review) was $87 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share.
The Company reported a positive operating cash flow of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2007, were $71.0 million, a decrease of 29% from $100.1 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2006. Gross profit margin for 2007 was 40.9%, compared to 51.6% in 2006. Net loss (without impact of FIN 48 review) for the year ended December 31, 2007 was $7.5 million, compared to a net income of $11.6 million, for the year ended December 31, 2006.
"The fourth quarter continued and built on the positive trend that we resumed in the third quarter. We are very pleased to present much improved margins and a positive cash flow," commented Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO. "We are seeing an increase in demand for our systems for the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry, and we believe this is very sustainable going forward. Our sales to the PCB industry have remained solid throughout the second half of the year, and we see it as indicative of the warm acceptance of our new generation of products as well as the strengthening of our competitive position in this market."
Mr. Amit concluded, "Assuming that the stream of incoming orders from the semiconductors and PCB industries remains in its current course, we expect revenues for the first quarter of 2008 to come at a similar level to that we reported today."
The image has nothing to do with this article.
Income before tax for the fourth quarter of 2007 was $0.2 million. This compares to a loss before tax of $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2006. For the previous quarter in 2007, income before tax was $0.2 million.
Interpretation No. 48, "Accounting for Uncertainty in Income Taxes-an interpretation of FASB Statement No. 109" ("FIN 48"), was effective for the Company, for the first time, in fiscal year 2007. The Company has not yet completed a thorough review of the application of FIN 48 as it relates to its subsidiaries abroad for the determination of its effects, if any, on its results of operations and financial position. The Company will, if necessary, issue a supplemental press release following the completion of its analysis of the effects of FIN 48 to report any material adjustment to its net loss and loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2007.
Net income (without impact of FIN 48 review) for the fourth quarter of 2007 was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2006. For the previous quarter in 2007, net income (without impact of FIN 48 review) was $87 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share.
The Company reported a positive operating cash flow of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2007, were $71.0 million, a decrease of 29% from $100.1 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2006. Gross profit margin for 2007 was 40.9%, compared to 51.6% in 2006. Net loss (without impact of FIN 48 review) for the year ended December 31, 2007 was $7.5 million, compared to a net income of $11.6 million, for the year ended December 31, 2006.
"The fourth quarter continued and built on the positive trend that we resumed in the third quarter. We are very pleased to present much improved margins and a positive cash flow," commented Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO. "We are seeing an increase in demand for our systems for the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry, and we believe this is very sustainable going forward. Our sales to the PCB industry have remained solid throughout the second half of the year, and we see it as indicative of the warm acceptance of our new generation of products as well as the strengthening of our competitive position in this market."
Mr. Amit concluded, "Assuming that the stream of incoming orders from the semiconductors and PCB industries remains in its current course, we expect revenues for the first quarter of 2008 to come at a similar level to that we reported today."
The image has nothing to do with this article.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments