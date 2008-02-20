MIPS Tech to launch HDMI 65nm IP Solution

MIPS Technologies, Inc., a provider of industry-standard architectures, processors and analog IP for digital consumer, home networking, wireless, communications and business applications today unveiled the industry's first 65 nanometer (nm) IP offerings for HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface).

MIPS Technologies' solution is optimized for HDMI connectivity in low power, portable transmit applications-including digital still cameras, camcorders, portable media players, game consoles and cell phones, as well as digital home receive applications such as high-definition DTVs and display units, A/V receivers and set-top boxes.



The HDMI transmit IP is optimized for low power requirements crucial for portable and cell phone applications-supporting data rates of 1.65 Gbps per TDMS channel (approximately 5 Gbps in total) and video resolutions up to 1080p at 60Hz. The HDMI transmit IP is also available in a version capable of up to 10.2 Gbps for applications demanding higher data rates. The HDMI receive IP integrates configurability options to support data rates up to 10.2 Gbps and video resolutions to 1080p at 120Hz, 1440p and beyond. The HDCP (High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection) encryption/decryption feature is available as an option. Additionally, the integrated DMA will eliminate the need for a separate audio and/or video interface, allowing autonomous access from the HDMI controller to the audio and video information stored in the SoC system memory.