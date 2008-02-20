Lego retakes production from<br>Flextronics in Czech Republic

Denmark based toy maker Lego has taken back the full responsibility of the production from Flextronics within a Lego manufacturing facility in Kladno, Czech Republic.

Some time ago Flextronics took over the production within a Lego facility in the Czech Republic. The idea was that Flextronics should produce Lego’s products in-house at the facility. Lego boss Mr. Jørgen Vig Knudstorp told ing.dk that he was not satisfied with the production efficiency at the certain factory. That is the reason why Lego has decided to retake the full responsibility of the production. Flextronics will continue to produce for Lego at the Kladno facility until March 1 2008.



Flextronics has lately discovered it is easier to produce in its own facilities rather than at the customers’ sites. Also, this deal doesn’t fit in the new structure of the combined Flextronics-Solectron company.



Flextronics will however continue to produce for Lego in its facilities in Hungary and Mexico.