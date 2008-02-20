Richardson Electronics to Distribute Crystek

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. announced today it has signed a global distribution agreement with Crystek Corporation, of Fort Myers, FL, to distribute its High Performance Frequency Line.

Crystek's products provide solutions needed in advanced applications, including cellular base stations, broadband communication infrastructure, military defense systems and industrial instrumentation equipment.



"Crystek is an emerging leader in high performance VCOs (Voltage Controlled Oscillators). With their VCO product line, we expect to see significant growth in such applications as point-to-point radio links, high-performance instrumentation, radar and more," said Chris Marshall, Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Wireless and Broadband Communications Group. "We anticipate gaining significant market share with Crystek's combination of low phase noise designs, rapid development cycles and short lead time for production."



"We are excited to enter into this distribution agreement with Richardson Electronics," said Anthony Mastropole, Crystek's CEO and President. "Their RF focused technical sales force and strong demand-creation capability will be an outstanding complement to our current sales channels."