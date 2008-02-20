UPDATED: Possible closure of Kimball facility in Wales

160 jobs are in danger as US based EMS provider Kimball Electronics reviews their options of what to do with the unit in Wales, United Kingdom.

Kimball Electronics Wales, Ltd. at Bridgend Industrial Estate will be in consultation over the next 90 days, and no decision will be made before that time. A number of options are being considered, and closure is a possibility, ic Wales reports.



"The problem is underutilization and difficulty recruiting new business into this facility. In the nearly two years since we acquired the Bridgend operation from Bayer, changing global economics have had an impact. A growing preference by contract manufacturing customers to place their business in lower cost geographies is a prime reason", Mr. Martin Vaught at Kimball told evertiq.



"Our Wales employees and management have worked diligently to address these competitive pressures, and we continue to dialogue on possible solutions and options to restore and grow the business", Mr. Martin Vaught said to evertiq.



According to Mr. Vaught, "Kimball's strategic plans for further growth in the medical field remains strong, as does our commitment to providing our customers with world-class quality, service and performance".