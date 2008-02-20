RComm seeking EMS partnership

Telecommunication supplier RComm is currently looking to shifting manufacturing to ODM- and EMS providers in India.

Mr. A. Gururaj a former head of Flextronics’ operation in India, now works as Senior Vice-President – Manufacturing Projects at Reliance Communications (RComm). During a conference recently, Mr. Gururaj said that RComm is looking for an EMS partner.



He told Chinese magazine Sify that RComm wants to identify and partner with ODM- (original device manufacturers) and EMS firms. So far India based EMS provider Kimpo has signed a partnership with RComm. Kimpo will assemble handsets for RComm.