Safran wants to sell its mobile phone division

Safran – formed through the 2004 merger of Snecama and Sagem, officially plans to sell of its mobile phones division Sagem Mobile.

The company have been seeking a buyer for the business for some time now. Sagem mobiles are manufactured in Fougeres, France and Ningbo, China in partnership with Ningbo Bird, Fougeres.maville reports. The Fougeres plant employs 1,000 people and its sale or closure is seen as politically sensitive.



"In line with the successful outcome for the broadband business, a solution will be provided for the mobile phone business," Safran said in a statement on its 2008 outlook after a massive € 121 million loss in 2007.