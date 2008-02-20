Tata Power signs pact with Thales on optronics

Tata Power Company and defence equipment group Thales have decided on a joint collaboration in the area of air optronics, specifically catering to India's multi-role combat aircraft programme.

Both companies intend to provide optronics technologies for day/night detection, target identification, reconnaissance and weapon guidance capability to Indian fighter planes. Additionally they are also fully compatible with many platforms, such as French and Russian airplanes.



The Regional Sales Director for Thales in India states, that this will allow custom-made solutions in the airborne optronics domain for defence, Indiatimes reports.