Nokia denies rumours about the<br>investment in Technology Park, Bochum

Nokia has denied claims of an € 30 to 50 million investment into a technology park in Germany.

The allegedly planned establishment of a technology park in Bochum was pure speculation. Arja Suominen, Nokia's spokeswoman, says: “Negotiations with the federal states government are at a very early state. We do not comment on rumours.”



The German magazine "Focus“ had related that Nokia was to invest € 30 to 50 million in a technology park – citing the economy minister of North-Rhine-Westphalia Christa Thoben. Both, Nokia and the Department of Industry and Commerce, were denying these figures.



Nokia has come under fire lately for the closure of his production facility in Germany, which results in the loss of 2,300 jobs at the site. Nokia also opened a new facility this month in Romania.



Furthermore, Bosch and BMW have also denied rumours about their interest in the automobile electronics division of Nokia, stationed in Bochum, Germany, Die Zeit reports.