Arrow to acquire Logix

US distributor Arrow Electronics, Inc. has entered into exclusive negotiations to purchase 100 percent of the shares of LOGIX S.A., a subsidiary of France based Groupe OPEN.

The transaction is subject to consultation with the LOGIX works council and any definitive agreement will be subject to EU competition clearance. Arrow anticipates the acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings post integration.



LOGIX is a distributor of midrange servers, storage, and software in 11 European countries with annual gross revenues of approximately 500 million euros. Headquartered in Courbevoie, France, LOGIX has operations in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco, Poland, the Netherlands, Israel, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway, bringing Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions’ geographic reach to 24 countries. With approximately 500 employees, LOGIX provides a full range of distribution services, including demand creation, integration, technical training, financing, marketing and logistics, to over 6,500 partners.