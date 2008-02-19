ASYS increases capacities & creates new jobs

German based equipment maker ASYS GmbH is building new productions facilities, which will increase their capacities from 9,000 to 18,000m².

With this the demand for qualified personnel will also increase. Construction work will begin by the end of January and is due to be finished by the end of August. The company will invest around € 10 million.



The company plans on increasing their work staff at the facility in Dornstadt from 400 to just under 600. However, the ASYS-group started this trend already last year and already had slightly over 600 personnel by January this year.



Hans Breitinger, Head of HR says that they are looking for qualified personnel in electric and mechanic engineering as well as designing engineers for construction and product development.



Due to and increased customer and service orientation, the ASYS-Group was able to exceed their targeted turnover by 55%. They’re expecting a further increase in sales for 2008 by a minimum of 40%.