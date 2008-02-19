Schweizer Electronics volume<br>sales was up by 26% in 2007

The company has re-established itself in the market, despite the major fire disaster in 2005. The company could secure a 26% increase in turnovers within the industry’s growth of 4% and reached €79 million (€63 million for previous year). However, the break-even-point could not be reached, as was to be expected. In addition, the result is strained further by an increase in material prices and repairs due to brand damages.



The 42% sales increase of complex HDI-circuits, which brings them up to 25% of the turnover, had a prominent share in the overall increase. Export sales increased by 50%, a share of 31% (was 26%). The order inflow lay at €76.8 million (€ was 70.3 million); order backlog reached €44.1 million by the end of 2007 (was € 45.6 million).



The company invested an additional €19.4 million (was € 41.5 million) to clear fire damages, expansion of the business, the development of innovative new products and complex custom-made solutions. Schweizer Electronics could also create 34 new jobs (was 751), although there are 39 trainees and interns included in this number.