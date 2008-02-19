NXP selects Nangate to boost 32nm research

Nangate, a provider of tools for design-specific digital cell libraries, announced that its Library Creator software has been adopted by NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors has chosen to use Library Creator for fast cell library prototyping and prediction of impact caused by technology changes, such as changes to design rules, cell architectures, transistor device models, etc. as they move into 32nm manufacturing processes and beyond.



"We have recently completed an extensive hands-on evaluation with Nangate and we are convinced that their software will add great value to our research activities," said Phillip Christie, Senior Principal Scientist at NXP Semiconductors Corporate I&T in Leuven, Belgium. "Nangate's library creation and validation process is extremely fast and flexible. This effectively allows us to conduct more experiments and to predict the resulting impact at higher design levels. For instance, we may change the transistor model to a high-performance FinFET device or change the cell architecture or the routing strategy. With cell creation and characterization integrated in one tool which makes extensive use of parallel computing resources, we can very quickly produce a new prototype library that will help us predict the system-level effects of the changes."



"We are delighted to be working with NXP Semiconductors," said Jens J. Tybo Jensen, Nangate co-founder and Sales VP for Europe. "NXP Semiconductors is clearly one of the largest, most successful and innovative semiconductor companies in the world. We are honored by the confidence of their advanced research division and committed to doing our part in helping them stay ahead."