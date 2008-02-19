Flextronics creates 1000 new jobs in Hungary

Flextronics plans to bring some new production to its facility in Sárvár, Hungary this year. Flextronics also plans to develop its service centre in Zalaegerszeg.

Flextronics plans to launch a new large-scale production programme in Hungary starting in May this year, adding some 1000 new workers at its manufacturing bases in Sárvár and Zalaegerszeg. Flextronics currently employs 10000 workers in Hungary. No information on any specific products manufactured or customer names has been mentioned. This was reported by Portfolio.