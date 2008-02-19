Pascal Mauberger leaves Soitec

France based Silicon on Insulator spcialist, Soitec, announced that the Board of Directors have revoked Mr Pascal Mauberger’s mandate as Chief Operating Officer of the Group.

In a difficult context resulting from the Group's strong short term dependence to fluctuations in demand from its main customers, Mr. André Jacques Auberton-Hervé, Chairman and chief executive officer will take charge of the Group's day to day operational management. Paul Boudre - Director of Marketing, Development & Sales, Corinne Margot – Director of Human Resources, Iain Murray – Financial Director, Emmanuel Arène - Director of Industrial Operations and Carlos Mazuré - Director of Research & Development, as members of the Office of the President, will assist Mr. Auberton-Hervé in this role.



The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Pascal Mauberger for his contribution since 2003. The Board reaffirms its support for the strategy deployed by the Group and led by its Chairman to address the current market uncertainties and to resume its growth cycle by fully responding to the expectations of the semi-conductor industry.