Sanmina-SCI downsizing warehouse space

EMS provider Sanmina – SCI has renewed its warehouse lease in Research Triangle Park Durham, United States. This time Sanmina-SCI has taking just 315,000 square feet.

The company has this time leased 30 % less space then it originally did. Sanmina-SCI originally leased the space in this area approximately five years ago, Newsobserver reports. At that time one-quarter of the region's warehouses were empty and the rents were lower.



