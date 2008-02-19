Curtiss-Wright acquires Pentland Systems

Curtiss-Wright Controls Embedded Computing, has announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Pentland Systems Ltd., Livingston, Scotland, UK.

Curtiss-Wright Controls Embedded Computing, a supplier of rugged embedded boards and subsystems for the rugged deployed Aerospace and Defense market, has announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Pentland Systems Ltd., Livingston, Scotland, UK a supplier of rugged signal acquisition solutions.



The purchase greatly enhances Curtiss-Wright’s sensor processing product portfolio adding RF/IF signal acquisition, analog, digital I/O and synchro/resolver products for radar, software defined radio (SDR) and signal intelligence applications.



Pentland’s products and technology will be organized under Curtiss-Wright Controls Embedded Computing’s Modular Solutions group, and will be managed by Rob Hoyecki, Director of the Digital Signal Processing Division.



The acquisition of Pentland’s business and assets also strengthens Curtiss-Wright’s presence in the UK and European markets, adding to their existing video and integration business unit located in Letchworth, UK. This expanded presence will increase Curtiss-Wright’s profile and accessibility as a supplier of advanced rugged deployed boards and subsystems for UK and European customers.