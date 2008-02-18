Kontron acquires Thales Computers

evertiq reported earlier that German based Kontron was in discussions with France based Thales and has made an offer to acquire Thales Computers SA.

Apparently Kontron has signed an agreement with Thales Computers S.A to take over all shares. The French Ministry of Economy is expected to approve the deal. The closure of acquisition can be expected in March this year.



Thales Computers SA will turn over more than €20 million in its 2007 financial year. The company commands particular strength in high-end applications in particular for government, aerospace and transportation areas.