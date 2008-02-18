Valor's revenue in 2007 accumulated to $42 M

Israel based Valor has reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2007. Revenues in 2007 accumulated to $42 Million, an increase of 14% as compared to $36.7 Million in 2006.

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2007 accumulated to $10.6 Million, an increase of 6% as compared to $10 Million in the parallel period of the previous year. The net profit in the fourth quarter of 2007 was $0.8 Million, and $3 Million in total in 2007. EBITDA accumulated to $1.2 Million in Q4/07, a decrease of 10% as compared to Q4/2006, and $4.7 Million in the year 2007, a result similar to that of the year 2006.



“2007 was a successful year for Valor - a year in which our revenues grew by 14%.” said Ofer Shofman, Valor’s President and CEO. “We started the year with the launch of new products which were well accepted by the industry and won multiple awards for innovation, and continued with the expansion of our strategic sales channels in both the Design and the Assembly (MES) markets.”