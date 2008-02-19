New office for Memphis Electronics in Spain

Memphis Electronic AG, international distributor of memory ICs and producer of industrial memory modules, increased sales by more than 25 per cent to 33 million US dollars in 2007 despite the massive drop in prices in the memory market.

Memphis plans to push ahead with its expansion plans in 2008 parallel to this positive development. At the start of February the distributor will open a new branch office in Barcelona, which will be chiefly responsible for the markets in Spain, Portugal and Italy and consequently complements their offices in Hong Kong, London and Houston.



In addition to technical expertise the memory specialist also offers customers advice in terms of availability and price developments. Memphis can thus identify real alternatives, which considerably reduce time and effort for development as well as production and material costs.



Germany is Memphis's most important market. The company generated around half its sales there last year and started 2008 with several large projects in the pipeline. At the same time the international share of total sales is growing continuously for the memory specialist. However, at the same time it is consistently pursuing its expansion strategy of organic growth.